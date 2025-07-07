Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll from Texas Floods Rises

Death Toll from Texas Floods Rises


2025-07-07 05:30:03
(MENAFN) The number of lives lost due to sudden flooding in the state of Texas has climbed to 82, with 28 of the victims being children, as reported by a media outlet on Sunday evening.

The majority of these fatalities occurred in Kerr County, which accounted for 68 deaths.

Additional casualties include six in Travis County, three in Burnet County, two each in Kendall and Williamson counties, and one in Tom Green County.

Emergency aerial teams have been operating tirelessly across the Hill Country area to locate and assist any remaining survivors, according to a participant in the rescue mission who spoke with a news agency.

Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to travel to Texas within the week. “Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday,” he explained to members of the press in Morristown, New Jersey.

Before making his travel plans public, Trump stated that he had approved a significant disaster declaration for Kerr County. This move, he said, was "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."

MENAFN07072025000045017167ID1109767811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search