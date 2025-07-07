403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll from Texas Floods Rises
(MENAFN) The number of lives lost due to sudden flooding in the state of Texas has climbed to 82, with 28 of the victims being children, as reported by a media outlet on Sunday evening.
The majority of these fatalities occurred in Kerr County, which accounted for 68 deaths.
Additional casualties include six in Travis County, three in Burnet County, two each in Kendall and Williamson counties, and one in Tom Green County.
Emergency aerial teams have been operating tirelessly across the Hill Country area to locate and assist any remaining survivors, according to a participant in the rescue mission who spoke with a news agency.
Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to travel to Texas within the week. “Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday,” he explained to members of the press in Morristown, New Jersey.
Before making his travel plans public, Trump stated that he had approved a significant disaster declaration for Kerr County. This move, he said, was "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."
The majority of these fatalities occurred in Kerr County, which accounted for 68 deaths.
Additional casualties include six in Travis County, three in Burnet County, two each in Kendall and Williamson counties, and one in Tom Green County.
Emergency aerial teams have been operating tirelessly across the Hill Country area to locate and assist any remaining survivors, according to a participant in the rescue mission who spoke with a news agency.
Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to travel to Texas within the week. “Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday,” he explained to members of the press in Morristown, New Jersey.
Before making his travel plans public, Trump stated that he had approved a significant disaster declaration for Kerr County. This move, he said, was "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment