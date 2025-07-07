PID Official Among Four Arrested For Facilitating Illegal Issuance Of Pakistani E-Visas To Afghans

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad's FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has arrested two more individuals in a widening crackdown on human smuggling and visa fraud, bringing the total number of arrests to four in the case involving the illegal facilitation of Pakistani e-visas to Afghan nationals.

According to officials, the newly arrested suspects include Azizullah Afridi and Nadar Rahim, the latter of whom is a government employee at the Press Information Department (PID).

They join two previously arrested Afghan nationals, Muhammad Atif Ahmad and Ahmad Zaib, who were found to be residing illegally in Pakistan.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were involved in the illegal issuance of Pakistani e-visas through collusion with other government and private sector individuals.

The suspects have been remanded into FIA custody for two days for further investigation.

The FIA has confirmed that raids are ongoing to apprehend other members of the network.

Sources reveal that the FIR also names Samiullah Afridi, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an agent identified as Malik Muneeb, both of whom are currently at large. Arrest efforts are underway.