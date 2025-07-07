IBA President Umar Kremlev Joins Terence Crawford And Tyson Fury To Usher In Golden Era Of International Boxing Association

Istanbul, Türkiye: Some of boxing's biggest names gathered in Istanbul as International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev unveiled plans for the sport's“Golden Era.” Joined by pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford and heavyweight icon Tyson Fury, Kremlev outlined IBA's vision to build an ecosystem supporting fighters at every level- amateur, professional, and bare-knuckle.

“I'm thrilled to welcome so many champions to this event for the development of boxing,” said Kremlev.“Our goal is to ensure every athlete knows IBA is their home. Wherever a boxer is, IBA will support them. It's our duty to create opportunities for children to build better futures for themselves and their families.”

Kremlev stressed boxing's roots:“We're creating an ecosystem covering amateur, professional, and bare-knuckle boxing. Why bare-knuckle? That's where it began. It's boxing's history. We want to regulate it and open chances for these fighters.”

The press conference took place before the WBA/IBA Pro title contest between Albert Batyrgaziev and James 'Jazza' Dickens, live on DAZN. IBA, the association's pro arm, matches top fighters in competitive bouts worldwide.

“The IBA has become an incredible home to express our vision,” said Al Siesta, Director of IBA.“It's like Real Madrid - you come through amateurs, earn your stripes, and when you want to go pro, we'll look after you. We're open to other governing bodies. This is collaboration, not competition. Rankings will be based on ability. If you can fight, IBA is for you.”

Long known as an amateur boxing powerhouse, IBA now backs fighters with prize money and strong support to develop talent.

“President Umar Kremlev has done a sterling job,” said IBA Secretary General & CEO Chris Roberts OBE.“IBA is a hybrid platform managing kids from amateurs through to pros. The goal is to give them a path so they see heroes on TV and believe they can become champions.

“Our operational scale is huge. We're here to deliver. We have the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships this year in the UAE. The IBA Golden Era is something we've built over years. Umar has invested millions into federations that had nothing, all to support kids and future champions.”

Four-weight world champion Terence Crawford flew in before his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to show support.“It's great what IBA is doing for boxing. So many talented kids can't afford to compete. IBA gives them a chance.” Crawford said,“I feel great, I've been working hard. I'm ready to become a three-weight undisputed champion this September.”

Tyson Fury praised IBA's grassroots work.“Big shoutout to Umar Kremlev for bringing me here. Investment into amateurs is amazing. When I was an amateur, I didn't get paid. Now, with Umar's support, these youngsters have a real chance.”

Fury, who rose through AIBA (now IBA), teased a possible return. Asked about fighting Anthony Joshua for the IBA Pro Heavyweight title, he said:“Of course. 100%. Show me the money, Umar! I haven't got an IBA belt, but I'm young, free, single and ready to mingle!”