Silver Forecast Today 07/07: Looks At Ceiling (Video)
- Silver has gone back and forth in rather choppy trading during the trading session on Friday, as it was a shortened holiday session. After all, it was Independence Day, and the market is likely to see a lot of questions asked about the $37.50 level above. And it has been massive resistance I wouldn't read too much into the price action on Friday, obviously almost nobody was at work, and it would have been basically Asian and European traders, which in the futures market is not necessarily a lot. London maybe being the exception.
