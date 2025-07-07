Truth Or Tale: Is Swiss Chocolate Tainted By Child Labour?







A reader asked if it was true that children are involved in cocoa production for the Swiss chocolate industry. Swissinfo tried to get to the bottom of this complex issue.

Swiss chocolate companies are obliged to ensure that their products are not produced using child labour. The Swiss Ordinance on Due Diligence and Transparency in relation to Minerals and Metals from Conflict-Affected Areas and Child Labour requires firms to check the risks of child labour in their supply chains and report them to the government. Companies can be fined up to CHF100,000 ($125,000) if they fail to meet these obligations or provide false information.

