Truth Or Tale: Is Swiss Chocolate Tainted By Child Labour?
I cover food and agribusiness and have a special interest in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology led me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland made me a neutral observer who holds companies accountable for their actions.
-
More from this auth
English Departme
My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.
-
More from this auth
English Departme
-
Español
es
¿Verdadero o falso?: ¿Trabajo infantil en la producción de chocolate?
Read more: ¿Verdadero o falso?: ¿Trabajo infantil en la producción de chocolate
Swiss chocolate companies are obliged to ensure that their products are not produced using child labour. The Swiss Ordinance on Due Diligence and Transparency in relation to Minerals and Metals from Conflict-Affected Areas and Child Labour requires firms to check the risks of child labour in their supply chains and report them to the government. Companies can be fined up to CHF100,000 ($125,000) if they fail to meet these obligations or provide false information.More More Child labour risks in chocolate supply chains go beyond just cocoa
This content was published on Jun 18, 2025 While cocoa gets the most attention from the chocolate industry when it comes to eliminating child labour, other ingredients like sugar, nuts or vanilla are also high risk.Read more: Child labour risks in chocolate supply chains go beyond just cocoa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment