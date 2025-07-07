Moci Signs Strategic Partnership Programme With Korean Intellectual Property Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has signed a strategic partnership programme with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), representing a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's National Intellectual Property Strategy and the enhancement of institutional and human capacities in this key domain.

The agreement was signed by H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Wan Ki Kim, Commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

This partnership stems from the Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property signed between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea on 15 June 2023 in Seoul. The memo laid the groundwork for comprehensive bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property, and the newly signed programme represents a concrete step forward in its implementation.

The programme is designed to support the formulation of an integrated national strategy for intellectual property in the State of Qatar. It also aims to implement a range of advanced initiatives to strengthen both institutional structures and human capital, thereby contributing to the country's shift towards an innovation-driven economy and supporting the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks.

Under this programme, both parties will collaborate in several priority areas. These include the development of human resources in Qatar's intellectual property ecosystem, benchmarking local practices against global standards, and conducting stakeholder consultations to identify the most suitable intellectual property systems for national needs.

The programme will also facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise from the Korean side, with a focus on building the technical competencies of Qatari professionals working in this vital field.

The Ministry and KIPO will jointly monitor and assess the progress of the programme to ensure the achievement of its objectives and to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the domain of intellectual property.