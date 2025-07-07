Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Removes Russian Transport Minister

Putin Removes Russian Transport Minister


2025-07-07 03:59:54
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an official decree terminating Roman Starovoyt from his position as the nation’s Transport Minister.

The decree, which was published on the Kremlin’s official website, confirmed Starovoyt’s removal and specified that the document would take effect immediately upon signing.

No explanation was given at the time regarding the reasons behind Starovoyt’s dismissal.

Roman Starovoyt had been appointed as Transport Minister in May 2024.

Prior to this role, he served as governor of Russia’s border area, Kursk, from September 2019.

Before officially becoming governor, Starovoyt acted as the region’s interim governor starting in October 2018.

MENAFN07072025000045017167ID1109767246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search