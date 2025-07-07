403
Putin Removes Russian Transport Minister
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an official decree terminating Roman Starovoyt from his position as the nation’s Transport Minister.
The decree, which was published on the Kremlin’s official website, confirmed Starovoyt’s removal and specified that the document would take effect immediately upon signing.
No explanation was given at the time regarding the reasons behind Starovoyt’s dismissal.
Roman Starovoyt had been appointed as Transport Minister in May 2024.
Prior to this role, he served as governor of Russia’s border area, Kursk, from September 2019.
Before officially becoming governor, Starovoyt acted as the region’s interim governor starting in October 2018.
