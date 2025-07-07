403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Denounces Israeli, US Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) During a meeting held alongside the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly criticized the recent military operations conducted by Israel and the United States against Iran. Lavrov conveyed his objections during discussions with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.
According to a news agency, Lavrov emphasized that “the Russian side reaffirmed its condemnation of the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law, including the bombing of the country’s nuclear energy infrastructure facilities under IAEA guarantees.”
The statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reiterated Moscow's firm disapproval of these actions.
Lavrov also reiterated Russia's willingness to help Tehran pursue “mutually acceptable solutions, including within the framework of specific initiatives previously proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
His comments signal continued diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tehran, aimed at resolving tensions and supporting regional stability.
The hostilities between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13, when Israeli forces initiated a wave of air assaults targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian locations.
These strikes reportedly led to the deaths of no fewer than 935 individuals, as confirmed by the Iranian Health Ministry, which also noted that 5,332 people were injured.
In response, Tehran launched a counteroffensive using missiles and drones. This retaliation resulted in the deaths of at least 29 individuals and left over 3,400 injured, based on data provided by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
This intense episode of violence was ultimately brought to a halt with the implementation of a ceasefire brokered by the United States, which officially took effect on June 24.
In addition to his dialogue with Araghchi, Lavrov engaged in bilateral discussions with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
According to a news agency, Lavrov emphasized that “the Russian side reaffirmed its condemnation of the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law, including the bombing of the country’s nuclear energy infrastructure facilities under IAEA guarantees.”
The statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reiterated Moscow's firm disapproval of these actions.
Lavrov also reiterated Russia's willingness to help Tehran pursue “mutually acceptable solutions, including within the framework of specific initiatives previously proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
His comments signal continued diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tehran, aimed at resolving tensions and supporting regional stability.
The hostilities between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13, when Israeli forces initiated a wave of air assaults targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian locations.
These strikes reportedly led to the deaths of no fewer than 935 individuals, as confirmed by the Iranian Health Ministry, which also noted that 5,332 people were injured.
In response, Tehran launched a counteroffensive using missiles and drones. This retaliation resulted in the deaths of at least 29 individuals and left over 3,400 injured, based on data provided by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
This intense episode of violence was ultimately brought to a halt with the implementation of a ceasefire brokered by the United States, which officially took effect on June 24.
In addition to his dialogue with Araghchi, Lavrov engaged in bilateral discussions with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment