403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AfD Tones Down Anti-Migrant Language
(MENAFN) The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reportedly toned down its previously hardline stance on immigration in an effort to broaden its appeal among centrist voters and demonstrate its readiness to participate in government, according to a news agency.
Established in 2013, the conservative party has gradually grown in popularity amid Germany’s ongoing immigration challenges.
In the federal elections held in February, the AfD secured second place, earning 152 of the 630 available seats in the Bundestag.
Furthermore, a poll conducted by Forsa in April revealed that 26 percent of those surveyed backed the party—more than any other political group in the country.
In a Saturday report, the news agency stated it had obtained access to a fresh seven-point policy proposal expected to be formally endorsed by the AfD’s parliamentary faction the same day.
Noticeably missing from the draft are references to the “remigration” of residents with immigrant roots, as well as the promotion of the “German guiding culture.”
The news agency suggested these expressions were deliberately excluded from the platform in an attempt to “reach more moderate voters” and “appear capable of governing by the next federal election” scheduled for 2029.
In addition to these strategic shifts, the AfD reportedly plans to introduce a code of conduct for its Bundestag members, signaling an effort to project a more disciplined and credible image in the national political arena.
Established in 2013, the conservative party has gradually grown in popularity amid Germany’s ongoing immigration challenges.
In the federal elections held in February, the AfD secured second place, earning 152 of the 630 available seats in the Bundestag.
Furthermore, a poll conducted by Forsa in April revealed that 26 percent of those surveyed backed the party—more than any other political group in the country.
In a Saturday report, the news agency stated it had obtained access to a fresh seven-point policy proposal expected to be formally endorsed by the AfD’s parliamentary faction the same day.
Noticeably missing from the draft are references to the “remigration” of residents with immigrant roots, as well as the promotion of the “German guiding culture.”
The news agency suggested these expressions were deliberately excluded from the platform in an attempt to “reach more moderate voters” and “appear capable of governing by the next federal election” scheduled for 2029.
In addition to these strategic shifts, the AfD reportedly plans to introduce a code of conduct for its Bundestag members, signaling an effort to project a more disciplined and credible image in the national political arena.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment