Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes Second Place At 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup In La Thuile

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Also making the top five in the Elite Men division, 21-year-oldfrom Rotorua, New Zealand, claimed fourth place. Thedivision final concluded with 35-year-oldfrom Le Locle, Switzerland, in fifth place.

From July 3-6, the town of La Thuile in the Aosta Valley in northwest Italy hosted its first UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup. The challenging track in the Alps mountains welcomed the world elite of Downhill and Enduro mountain bike racing at an altitude of 4,740 feet. Competitions were accompanied by concerts and fan activations.

In the Elite Men Downhill final on Sunday, Vergier dropped in hungry for a podium spot after most recently taking fifth place at Val di Sole. The Frenchman faced considerable adversity. Following a mostly dry weekend, rainfall set in right before Vergier's run, adding extra difficulty to the already challenging track layout.

Proving his experience and racing IQ, Vergier maintained his focus and stayed on his bike in a race overshadowed by severe crashes. "The track is super steep and wild, it's probably one of the best we have seen in a long while. It was an all-or-nothing race with the conditions we had," said Vergier.

Asked about his strategy, the Frenchman replied: "I knew from the get-go that I had to try hard to push the pace and take those risks. It was going to be really fast for everyone. The dust was crazy to navigate, and the corners were blowing up, so it wasn't easy to stick to your line. You had to be really confident that it would hold."

When the dust cleared, Monster Energy's Vergier emerged in second place with a total time of 3:27.738.

"I'm so proud of this result! It's been a long time since I last podiumed," said Monster Energy's upon taking second place in La Thuile, adding: "I'm really glad to be back and fighting at the top! Let's keep it going."

The second-place finish on Sunday propels Vergier upwards in the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season rankings: After his first podium finish of the season, he now holds third place with a score of 746 points.

Almost rising to the podium, 21-year-old Stevens-McNab from Rotorua, New Zealand, held his own as one of the youngest riders in Sunday's final. He even held the top spot in the race until he was bumped by fellow Monster Energy rider Vergier. Finishing the technical track in a total of 3:30.220, Stevens-McNab took home fourth place as his season-best result so far. He holds twelfth place in the overall rankings with 376 points.

In Sunday's Elite Women Downhill final, 35-year-old Balanche looked like a lock for placing in the top three for most of the race. She finished Split 3 of the challenging track at 2:46.580 as the second fastest rider and completed the remaining splits as the third fastest. After a difficult final section, the Swiss team rider finished with a total time of 4:02.238 in fifth place.

On the strength of Sunday's result, Balanche now holds fourth place in the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season rankings with 670 points. She is closely followed by 28-year-old teammate Marine Cabirou from France in fifth place with 649 points.

The season is heating up: Stay tuned when the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup continues in Pal Arinsal, Andorra, from July 9-13 next weekend!

For more on Loris Vergier , Camille Balanche , Lachie Stevens-McNab , Marine Cabirou , and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for updates from the 2025 mountain bike season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy