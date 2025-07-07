403
Texas Flash Floods Fatalities Climb to 82
(MENAFN) The death toll from flash floods sweeping across Texas has climbed to 82, with 28 children among the victims, media reported late Sunday.
The fatalities are concentrated across several counties, with Kerr County suffering the highest losses at 68 deaths. Additional casualties include six in Travis County, three in Burnet County, two each in Kendall and Williamson counties, and one in Tom Green County.
Rescue operations remain underway in the flood-ravaged Hill Country region. A member of the aerial search teams told media that emergency crews have been working relentlessly since the flooding began, in hopes of finding survivors.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the affected areas later this week.
"Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.
Before confirming his trip, Trump stated that he had signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County.
"To ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need," he said.
