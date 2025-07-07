403
Trump mocks musk’s new political party
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed Elon Musk’s recent announcement of a new political party, calling the move “ridiculous” and arguing it would only create confusion in the American political landscape.
"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.
His comments came just one day after Musk revealed that the “America Party” had been launched, following a public poll he conducted on X, where he asked users whether they supported the creation of a new political party.
Trump defended the strength of the current Republican Party and its accomplishments.
"It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion…He can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," he added.
The once-cordial relationship between Trump and Musk has soured in recent months, evolving into a bitter public dispute. Tensions escalated after Musk harshly criticized Trump’s legislative proposal known as the One, Big Beautiful Bill—an expansive tax and spending initiative—which Musk described as “utterly insane and destructive.”
Musk first floated the idea of a new party last month, asking followers on X whether it was “time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."
Shortly afterward, he endorsed a supporter’s suggestion to name the party the “America Party,” drawing a connection to the America PAC he had founded the year before. That political action committee spent $239 million in support of Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle.
Responding on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed disappointment over Musk’s recent actions, saying he is "saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."
