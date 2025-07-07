Igarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150: Where Engineering Elegance Meets Effortless Living

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 transforms functional necessity into poolside elegance. Its vibrant crimson contours – finished in automotive lacquer – capture sunlight in liquid ripples across the water's surface. Designed to complement luxury landscapes, this sculpted form disappears against stone terraces by day and becomes an ambient art piece at dusk. For families who cherish beauty in every detail, it elevates rather than interrupts the view.

Intelligent Performance, Invisible Effort

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 revolutionizes pool hygiene through its marathon endurance and relentless cleaning power . This dual-advantage approach ensures its seamless transitions from floor to walls to waterline. The dual brushes system dislodges embedded grime, while 200% turbo mode tackles sudden contamination.

Engineered for comprehensive upkeep, iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 masters routine challenges: fallen foliage, windblown sediment, and micron-level particulates that compromise water clarity. Its precision vortex filtration and adaptive brush systems maintain "always-ready" conditions, ensuring crystal purity between cleaning cycles without frequent professional intervention.

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 delivers true scheduling freedom. Homeowners can customize cleaning frequency to match their lifestyle, whether programming daily maintenance or weekly deep cycles. The system currently sustains up to 21 days of autonomous operation between charges, with future enhancements planned to extend this duration.

Time Rediscovered

With industry-leading 15-hour endurance , the iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 gifts families their most precious resource: uninterrupted moments together.

Imagine hosting spontaneous gatherings where children dive into perfectly maintained water without pre-cleaning scramble. Envision morning coffee moments watching iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 trace methodical paths across the pool floor.

"True luxury isn't in the cleaning," notes iGarden's Design Lead, "but in never having to think about it."

A Smarter Clean, A Longer Guarantee

Representing a premium investment, iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 delivers lasting value through reinforced engineering. Every owner is backed by a 3-year core component warranty with free repairs or replacements. Pre-order customers, however, are rewarded with something even better: an extended 5-year coverage that brings long-term peace of mind.

Own the Art of Effortlessness



iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 is available for pre-order exclusively at [iGarden U.S. website] beginning June 17 with general availability commencing July 5.

About iGarden



iGarden, a brand owned by Fairland Group founded in 1999, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing outdoor living with smart, comprehensive solutions that seamlessly blend premium energy efficiency with sophisticated design. From our cutting-edge Pool Pump to advanced Pool Cleaner and SwimJet, iGarden offers a holistic suite of solutions that transform your outdoor space into sanctuaries of luxury and efficiency.

