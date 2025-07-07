Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Western Yemen

2025-07-07 02:14:48
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Monday, the Israeli military launched multiple aerial assaults on Al Hudaydah, a coastal city in western Yemen, according to media outlets affiliated with the Houthi movement.

A broadcaster stated that “Israeli enemy aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on Al Hudaydah.” The television network further reported that Israeli forces “are targeting the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif and the Ras Kanatib power plant in the city of Al Hudaydah.”

Responding to the escalation, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared, “The Yemeni Air Force is currently confronting the Zionist aggression against our country.”

At this stage, there have been no official confirmations of fatalities or physical destruction resulting from the strikes.

A news outlet quoted Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who revealed that one of the objectives of the operation was the ‘Galaxy Leader’—a vessel seized by Houthi forces two years ago in the Red Sea.

Katz further emphasized, “As I warned, Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” reaffirming a threat he made the previous week.

Prior to the bombardments, the Israeli military had issued warnings advising the evacuation of three key ports and a power facility in the region.

The alerts cited increased Houthi military activity in the affected zones.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee used platform X to broadcast “an urgent warning to those present in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Al-Salif and inside Al Hudaydah power station—Ras al-Katib—which are under the control of the Houthi regime.”

