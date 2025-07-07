403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Western Yemen
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Monday, the Israeli military launched multiple aerial assaults on Al Hudaydah, a coastal city in western Yemen, according to media outlets affiliated with the Houthi movement.
A broadcaster stated that “Israeli enemy aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on Al Hudaydah.” The television network further reported that Israeli forces “are targeting the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif and the Ras Kanatib power plant in the city of Al Hudaydah.”
Responding to the escalation, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared, “The Yemeni Air Force is currently confronting the Zionist aggression against our country.”
At this stage, there have been no official confirmations of fatalities or physical destruction resulting from the strikes.
A news outlet quoted Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who revealed that one of the objectives of the operation was the ‘Galaxy Leader’—a vessel seized by Houthi forces two years ago in the Red Sea.
Katz further emphasized, “As I warned, Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” reaffirming a threat he made the previous week.
Prior to the bombardments, the Israeli military had issued warnings advising the evacuation of three key ports and a power facility in the region.
The alerts cited increased Houthi military activity in the affected zones.
Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee used platform X to broadcast “an urgent warning to those present in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Al-Salif and inside Al Hudaydah power station—Ras al-Katib—which are under the control of the Houthi regime.”
A broadcaster stated that “Israeli enemy aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on Al Hudaydah.” The television network further reported that Israeli forces “are targeting the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif and the Ras Kanatib power plant in the city of Al Hudaydah.”
Responding to the escalation, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared, “The Yemeni Air Force is currently confronting the Zionist aggression against our country.”
At this stage, there have been no official confirmations of fatalities or physical destruction resulting from the strikes.
A news outlet quoted Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who revealed that one of the objectives of the operation was the ‘Galaxy Leader’—a vessel seized by Houthi forces two years ago in the Red Sea.
Katz further emphasized, “As I warned, Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” reaffirming a threat he made the previous week.
Prior to the bombardments, the Israeli military had issued warnings advising the evacuation of three key ports and a power facility in the region.
The alerts cited increased Houthi military activity in the affected zones.
Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee used platform X to broadcast “an urgent warning to those present in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Al-Salif and inside Al Hudaydah power station—Ras al-Katib—which are under the control of the Houthi regime.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment