New wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen
(MENAFN) A wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted the western Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah early Monday, according to media sources aligned with the Houthi group.
“Israeli enemy aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on Al Hudaydah,” reported a news agency.
The attacks reportedly focused on key infrastructure, including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power station.
“The Yemeni Air Force is currently confronting the Zionist aggression against our country,” stated Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree.
So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or material damage.
According to statements cited in reports, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the operation also targeted the "Galaxy Leader" ship, which had been seized by the Houthis two years ago in the Red Sea.
“As I warned, Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” Katz said, reiterating a threat he made the previous week.
Before the strikes, the Israeli military issued evacuation advisories for several sites, claiming Houthi forces were conducting military operations in the areas. Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a message on social media platform X, saying:
“An urgent warning to those present in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Al-Salif and inside Al Hudaydah power station—Ras al-Katib—which are under the control of the Houthi regime.”
This development follows a surge in Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel, which began after the Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza in March following a fragile two-month ceasefire.
Since November 2023, Houthi forces have also launched assaults on commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, declaring their support for Palestinians amid the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 57,400 people, according to reports.
