Moscow clarifies acknowledgement of Taliban

2025-07-07 01:56:59
(MENAFN) Russia has officially recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan to deepen cooperation and initiate comprehensive political engagement, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan. Speaking to RT on Friday, Kabulov explained that the move follows the recent accreditation of a new Afghan ambassador in Moscow, making Russia the first major global power to establish formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban-led government.

Kabulov emphasized that a close partnership has become increasingly important as the Taliban administration shows commitment to combating terrorism and drug trafficking. While economic collaboration between the two countries was already underway, formal recognition was necessary to give legal weight to their agreements and pave the way for full political interaction.

Reflecting on the Taliban's evolution, Kabulov—who previously served as ambassador to Afghanistan—said the group has shifted focus since its original rise in the 1990s. He described the current Taliban as a national movement focused on internal governance, rather than pursuing global jihad.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops and subsequently renamed the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In a significant legal shift, Russia’s Supreme Court removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations in April. On Thursday, Kabulov confirmed the official recognition of the group by Moscow.

Taliban officials have already participated in Russian economic forums, and discussions are ongoing about investment opportunities and resource development. Kabulov also highlighted Afghanistan's strategic position, calling it a key potential hub for trade and logistics across the Eurasian region.

Though most countries still do not formally recognize the Taliban regime, some regional powers have resumed diplomatic contacts. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi praised Russia’s decision on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Russia was ahead of everyone.”

