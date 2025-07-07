403
Israel Hits Yemen Ports with Wave of Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Israel launched a wave of airstrikes late Sunday on key Red Sea ports in Yemen’s western Hodeidah Province, intensifying its military campaign in the region.
The operation began shortly after the Israeli military posted an emergency evacuation alert on X. Eyewitnesses described multiple explosions along Yemen’s western shoreline, including at the strategic port of Hodeidah.
According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the airstrikes targeted Houthi-controlled areas, hitting the ports of Hodeidah, As Salif, and Ras Isa. Additional targets included the Ras Katib power facility and the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by Houthi forces in November 2023.
The Israeli military claimed these ports were being used by the Houthis to "transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used to carry out terror operations against the State of Israel and its allies."
It further alleged that the Galaxy Leader had been outfitted with radar equipment intended to track maritime traffic in the Red Sea, enabling continued militant operations.
Signaling potential broader military engagement, Katz warned, "Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran."
"Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off," Katz said. "The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions."
Hours before the airstrikes, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile launched by Houthi forces, which activated air raid sirens in southern Israel. No injuries were reported. The Houthis claimed responsibility, asserting it was a hypersonic missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
Israel has ramped up its attacks on critical Yemeni infrastructure in recent months, as the Houthis persist in launching missile strikes at Israel, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel has ramped up its attacks on critical Yemeni infrastructure in recent months, as the Houthis persist in launching missile strikes at Israel, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza.
