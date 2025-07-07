Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kharkiv Drone Attack Toll Rises To 13 Wounded

2025-07-07 12:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv by UAVs has risen to 10 people. Eight people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Two were injured in the Slobidska district,” the publication says.

Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv stated in his Telegram post that the number of victims in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 10 people.

Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline, 40 attempts of breakthrough in Pokrovsk sector

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the number of wounded in the Slobidska district has increased.

“Slobidska district - 3 people injured, including a three-year-old girl,” he said on Telegram .

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones , hitting high-rise buildings. Initially, eight casualties were reported.

