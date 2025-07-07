Kharkiv Drone Attack Toll Rises To 13 Wounded
“The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv by UAVs has risen to 10 people. Eight people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Two were injured in the Slobidska district,” the publication says.
Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance.
In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv stated in his Telegram post that the number of victims in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 10 people.Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline, 40 attempts of breakthrough in Pokrovsk sector
According to Oleh Syniehubov, the number of wounded in the Slobidska district has increased.
“Slobidska district - 3 people injured, including a three-year-old girl,” he said on Telegram .
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones , hitting high-rise buildings. Initially, eight casualties were reported.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment