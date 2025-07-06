UAE: Is Chatgpt Reducing Entry-Level Jobs, Junior Roles For Young Graduates?

Hiring for entry-level jobs and junior roles is growing strong in the UAE, but young graduates in the region and globally are finding it challenging to land a job due to ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions .

According to LinkedIn's Economic Graph data for April 2025, entry-level hiring in the UAE surged by 70 per cent, far outpacing the country's overall hiring rate and bucking the broader decline across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America region (EMEAL) region, suggesting that the UAE is doubling down on investing in career starters.

A study released by job search website Adzuna found that entry-level vacancies and junior roles have fallen by approximately a third since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022.

With AI automating many basic jobs, young graduates are forced to improve their skills and knowledge to a more advanced level. Tasks once handled by junior paralegals or customer service agents are now routinely executed by AI tools in a fraction of the time.

“Globally, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates has risen by 30 per cent since late 2022, compared to an 18 per cent increase for the general workforce. Yet the UAE's proactive labour policies and commitment to workforce development appear to be cushioning these effects,” said Najat Abdalhadi, career expert at LinkedIn.

UAE can become a model

“The challenge now is to ensure that this momentum translates into building the sustainable human skills that the world of work will always need, such as creative thinking, strategic problem-solving, and cross-functional collaboration. In doing so, the UAE could become a model for how to navigate AI disruption without sidelining the next generation of talent,” she said.

Mayank Patel, senior vice-president of Adecco and head of Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA), said that though AI and automation, including tools like ChatGPT , have transformed certain job functions globally, the UAE's entry-level job landscape has more to offer.

“Thanks to economic diversification, large-scale construction, and growth in sectors like logistics, hospitality, and retail, entry-level roles in operational and service domains have remained resilient. Roles such as warehouse assistants, receptionists, and sales executives continue to grow in demand,” said Patel.

“However, we are also witnessing the evolution rather than the elimination of many support roles. Tasks traditionally done manually are now being augmented with AI tools, allowing workers to upskill and focus on more strategic activities,” he added.

Challenges for new graduates

Najat Abdalhadi added that entry-level tasks like basic coding , document review, and customer service are being increasingly automated, raising valid questions about long-term career progression for new graduates globally.

LinkedIn's data, which identified over 500 skills likely to be affected by generative AI, shows that 96 per cent of a software engineer's skills, for example, primarily involving programming, can eventually be replicated by generative AI skills.

Moderate shift

Mayank Patel elaborated that there has been a moderate shift, not a decline, in how early career opportunities are structured.

“Traditional entry pathways like graduate programmes and internships are being reimagined to align with new skill demands, especially digital literacy and adaptability," he said.

"Rather than reducing these openings, many employers, especially in the UAE, are increasingly investing in purpose-led programmes designed to equip junior talent with future-fit skills in areas like AI, automation, data analysis, and hybrid work environments," he added.

Importantly, he noted that the UAE companies are now undertaking upskilling initiatives to support young talent, especially those without formal university degrees. The focus is on capability over credentials, empowering people through microlearning, vocational training, and career mobility programs that prepare them for evolving workplace demands.

White-collar roles more impacted

Adecco's senior vice-president stated that the emergence of generative AI tools like ChatGPT has primarily impacted white-collar, content-heavy roles that involve high levels of information processing and communication, such as customer support and helpdesk agents, content writers, data entry operators, etc.

“Rather than displacing these roles entirely, AI is automating repetitive tasks, allowing professionals to focus more on judgment, creativity, and human interaction,” he said, adding that human + machine collaboration is the new norm.