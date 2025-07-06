Keeping It In The Family: This UAE-Based Business Is A Lesson In Self-Love

How do you give affection, make effort, or love someone when your own cup is empty? You can't. But you could give yourself time and work towards refilling it so that you can give of yourself. Dubai-resident Yassminne Atallah believes in self-love and that you can be taught how to care for yourself. She has made it her goal to teach others this important life lesson through her venture, Infinite Love. Backed by her family - which includes her parents and siblings - the company is currently registered with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority. (Infinite Love was initially founded in IFZA Fujairah in 2020. It was then relocated to Dubai Silicon Oasis.)

“At Infinite Love, our mission is to guide individuals on a transformative journey of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment. We believe that every person has the potential to awaken the boundless love within themselves. Through our personalised coaching sessions, group workshops, and corporate wellness talks, we create safe, nurturing spaces for individuals to connect with their innermost selves,” said the 37-year-old.

The venture also sells handmade crystal products for meditation, jewellery, and home decor.“Our handpicked and handmade crystal products serve as powerful reminders of earth's infinite love through colours and frequencies,” added Yassminne.

Born and raised in Dubai, the Lebanese national attributes her success to the UAE where she completed her education. She has a Master's Degree in International Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance.

After 10 years of banking, she decided to seize her chance and do something for herself. “Inspired by the country's leaders and the land of opportunities, I seized the moment and decided to start my entrepreneurial journey here. The UAE has been the pillar of my growth and I am deeply in love with this nation and offer gratitude for the opportunities it has presented me with and still presents and offers,” she said.

Qualifications

And so she went on to get certified as a holistic healer; life coach; neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner and coach; time paradigm techniques (Time Line Therapy) practitioner; in hypnotherapy; polarities integration practitioner; a sound therapist who uses crystal singing bowls; and a tarot reader.

Positivity might be on her mind, but her greatest inspiration came from her late grandfather, Fayez Atallah, who arrived in the UAE in the mid 1970s. His journey, full of perseverance and determination to create a legacy, influenced Yassminne to walk her own path.

She's not the only one he had an impact on. Her father, Mithkal Atallah, is driven by purpose, dedication, and curiosity to try everything. Mithkal loves networking and building prosperous relationships and helps in Yassminne's venture, too.

Her mum, Randa Atallah, has had an entrepreneurial spark since she was a young girl and exercised it by selling freshwater pearls.“I ventured into Infinite Love through the crystals division as this has been my biggest interest since childhood,” she said.

“I am also the maker of a variety of products being sold including but not limited to the misbaha (prayer beads), necklaces, anklets, and bracelets. Supporting Infinite Love is equivalent to supporting the whole family. The success of the business is the success of us as a family as this strengthens our bonds,” said the 58-year-old.

Yassminne's siblings, Tamer Atallah and Ghina Atallah, are also involved with the firm. Thirty-two-year-old Tamer has a BBA in Finance and 26-year-old Ghina has one in BBA Marketing, and is a FMCG expert.

It was Tamer who came up with the name Infinite Love. He brings vast experience and knowledge about events and customer relationships to the table.

Ghina, meanwhile, supported the idea of Infinite Love from the spiritual service aspect; however, she was not that interested in the crystal products up until she started integrating her marketing and PR strategies into the business, working on social media, sales, and advertisements.

Yassminne's entrepreneurial journey taught her a lot.“It is a different ball game when you own your company as you have to learn, lead and leverage your way through. The past five years taught me so much more about myself, life and entrepreneurship than my 10 years as an employee,” she said.

As she invested in herself, she found her cup refilled - and she began to look for ways to help others. Now, she shares her hard-won wisdom through teaching, coaching, and healing.