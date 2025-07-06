MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Russia provided crucial support to the American colonists during their fight against Great Britain, claiming it supplied weapons and financial assistance to back their independence struggle. Speaking in a phone conversation with former President Donald Trump, Putin described Russia's involvement as part of an“actual” effort to help the fledgling United States.

Putin's declaration places the spotlight on historical narratives amid intensifying geopolitical narratives. Analysts are swiftly assessing the veracity of the claim and its broader implications, while US historians emphasise that formal ties between Russia and the American colonies did not exist prior to the Revolution. No documented material support or diplomatic recognition of that era substantiate relationships between the two nations at that point.

The Kremlin's narrative asserts that Russia aligned itself with the revolutionary cause by offering weapons shipments and financial support. Putin's phrasing suggested a structured engagement, though detractors argue that he misreads chronology-Russia, as an empire led by Catherine the Great, entered diplomatic relations with the United States only after the Treaty of Paris in 1783. That timing places any official Russian involvement after formal independence was already declared, challenging his claim.

Western historians note that military aid from European powers-most notably France and Spain-was instrumental in the American victory, while Russia's role has remained nominal or symbolic at most.“There is no credible evidence that Russia supported the revolution with arms or money during the conflict,” says one academic familiar with 18th‐century European diplomacy.

Putin's remarks come amid a broader tendency to recast historical events to underpin modern foreign policy, a strategy that has been applied in other contexts such as Ukraine. Earlier statements by the Kremlin have portrayed Ukraine as historically inseparable from Russia-a narrative used to justify recent territorial actions. The present claim similarly elevates Russia's historical role in world affairs.

American experts caution that shifting the origin story of US independence to include Russian intervention may serve as an effort to recalibrate the ideological balance between Moscow and Washington.“It's propaganda aimed at repositioning Russia as an essential player in the birth of the West's oldest democracy,” says one US diplomatic historian.

Fact‐checkers underline that during the American Revolution Russia maintained neutrality, engaged in diplomatic management through the League of Armed Neutrality, and did not provide weapons to the colonists. France's material and military contributions remain well‐documented, alongside loans extended by Spain, but no comparable evidence exists for Russian support at that time.

In Moscow, state‐controlled media echoed Putin's framing as validation of Russia's longstanding, though subtle, influence in shaping Western institutions. Kremlin spokespeople emphasised that the president's comments were meant to underscore Russian diplomacy's historical roots.

Western capitals, however, have responded with measured scepticism. The State Department declined to address the specific claims, noting that America's founding documents were produced with French assistance, whereas Russian engagement began officially only after independence.

The telephonic exchange with Trump also revisited themes from Putin's televised 2024 interview, where he alleged CIA control over US elites and denounced NATO expansion. The latest narrative underscores persistent themes in Putin's foreign policy discourse: challenging Western historical narratives and asserting Russia's central role on the global stage.

Observers now turn to whether this claim will surface in educational materials or diplomatic exchanges, particularly as relations between Russia and the West remain strained. Critics argue that historical distortion can inflame nationalistic sentiment and reshape political memory, while advocates for Russia's narrative maintain it is correcting incomplete historical accounts.

With US political discourse increasingly sensitive to disinformation, the assertion stands to prompt fact‐based counter‐narratives. Historians focused on transatlantic studies anticipate a renewed analysis of archival records that could definitively confirm or reject any undocumented Russian involvement.

