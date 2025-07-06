INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Quantum Corporation (“Quantum”) (NASDAQ: QMCO), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Quantum is a data storage and management company that provides technology for unstructured data, including backup, archiving, and high-performance storage systems for video and large-scale data environments.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING :

On June 30, 2025, Quantum announced that it would be unable to meet the original filing deadline for its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company attributed the delay to its review of“accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.”

On this news, Quantum's stock price fell by up to 15% during after-hours trading on June 30, 2025.

