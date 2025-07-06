Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-06 09:03:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3239555 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah receives visiting UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy.
3239577 GAZA -- At least 80 Palestinians are massacred and 304 others injured by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.
3239620 RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinians are shot dead by Israeli occupation forces to the east of Nablus in the West Bank.
3239623 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation warplanes launch overnight attacks on the Red Sea port of Hudaydah, west Yemen.
3239610 WASHINGTON -- President Trump signs a "Major Disaster Declaration" for Kerr County, Texas, due to deadly flooding. (end)
MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109766428

