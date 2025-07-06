JPA Mourns Its Former President Saif Al-Sharif

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Press Association, led by President Tareq Momani and members of the council, on Sunday mourned the passing of veteran journalist Saif Al-Sharif, former JPA president, former chairman and director general of Ad-Dustour newspaper, and former assistant secretary-general of the Federation of Arab Journalists.In a statement, the JPA paid tribute to Al-Sharif, who passed away Sunday evening after a life marked by professional, union, and national service. The late journalist was remembered as a model of patriotism, known for his commitment to Jordanian journalism and for championing press freedom and the dignity of media professionals.The JPA noted that Al-Sharif leaves behind a solid professional legacy at both the association and Ad-Dustour, where he held several leadership roles. He was praised for his integrity, dedication, and unwavering devotion to the causes of journalism and the nation, as well as for his high moral standards and kind character.The JPA extended its condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones, praying that God may have mercy on his soul and grant comfort and strength to those he left behind.