Yemeni Gov't Accuses Houthis Of Pirating Commercial Ship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, July 6 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Houthi militia of carrying out an act of maritime piracy by targeting a cargo ship off the coast of Al-Hudaydah Governorate in the Red Sea.
In a statement on Sunday, Al-Eryani condemned the attack on the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas, owned by a Greek company, explaining that the militia used eight small boats and four explosive-laden drones in the attack, which led to a fire on board and the evacuation of the crew amid fears of the vessel sinking.
The minister underlined that the incident represents a flagrant violation of international laws and norms and a direct threat to the security of maritime navigation, global trade, and energy supply lines across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden.
He pointed out that the Houthi militia does not abide by any commitments and acts as a destructive tool to destabilize the region, undermine navigation, and blackmail the international community. (end)
