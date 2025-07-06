Cryptocurrency Investment News: AAS Miner Launches The World's First AI-Driven Bitcoin Mining Platform, Empowering Global Investors To Cope With Bitcoin Halving And ETF Regulatory Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safe and compliant, in line with the Bitcoin halving and ETF wave, fully empowering global investors to steadily deploy digital wealth

LONDON, UK, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In 2025, the cryptocurrency market will usher in a new round of changes. The fourth Bitcoin block reward halving has officially landed, the market supply has dropped sharply, and global investors' consensus on the long-term value of BTC is further strengthened; at the same time, the first batch of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States have officially passed regulatory approval, marking that traditional finance and digital assets are deeply integrated, and compliance has become the new normal for investment.

In this wave of change, AAS Miner has taken advantage of the trend and launched the world's first AI-driven free cloud mining platform, providing global cryptocurrency investors with a zero-threshold, zero-burden, and highly transparent passive income solution. Through the integration and innovation of technology and finance, AAS Miner has truly implemented the concept of "everyone can mine", opening a new entrance to digital wealth for ordinary users.

One-click AI smart mining, completely bid farewell to the "high threshold" era

Traditional cryptocurrency mining often requires high mining machine costs, electricity input and complex technical configuration, which is almost impossible for ordinary users to participate. AAS Miner has completely overturned this situation - users only need to complete registration through the official website ( ) to enjoy a 10 USDT novice reward; after downloading the App, you can also get an additional 0.80 USDT incentive for daily login, realizing a truly 0-cost start and easy profit.

The core of the platform is driven by the self-developed AI intelligent computing power scheduling system, which can automatically optimize mining strategies according to the real-time fluctuations of global computing power resources and currency prices, and achieve an all-weather efficient, low-consumption, and uninterrupted mining experience, without the need for users to master any technical knowledge or manual intervention.



13 flexible contracts, covering 2~365 days, meeting diversified investment needs





In order to meet the needs of investors with different risk preferences and capital planning, AAS Miner has launched 13 cloud computing power contract products, covering periods from 2-day short-term arbitrage to 365-day long-term lock-up, truly realizing flexible switching of income models and high freedom of asset allocation.

All contract income is automatically settled by blockchain smart contracts, and the income is automatically credited daily and can be withdrawn at any time. The liquidity of funds is extremely high, which is suitable for novice users entering the market and also meets the dual pursuit of "stable + flexible" by experienced senior investors.

Global green energy mines support, embrace sustainable crypto economy







As a pioneer in green mining in the industry, AAS Miner has deployed 100+ environmentally friendly mines around the world, all driven by 100% clean energy (solar energy, wind energy, and hydropower), responding to the global ESG development concept and carbon neutrality strategy.

This low-carbon, low-energy AI cloud mining method not only conforms to the development trend of the times, but also brings users a more stable and socially responsible investment experience - protecting the future of the earth while creating wealth.

Safety and compliance, building a foundation of trust

AAS Miner takes "compliance, safety, and transparency" as the core principles and builds a full-link financial-level risk control system. The platform fully complies with the KYC/AML international anti-money laundering regulations, strictly reviews user identities, and makes the flow of funds clear and traceable.

At the financial level, the platform adopts a bank-level custody system and multiple encryption mechanisms to ensure that user assets are 100% safe. At the same time, a third-party auditing agency is introduced to conduct regular reviews of computing power contracts, income data, and asset management. All mining income and transaction data can be verified on the chain, which is transparent and credible.

Multi-currency support, creating a global income matrix







AAS Miner not only supports mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc., but also opens mining options for multiple currencies such as BCH, XRP, LTC, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc., building a diversified asset portfolio structure to help investors stabilize value-added in different market cycles and achieve synergistic growth of all-currency income.

Whether you are a firm believer in heavy Bitcoin or a prudent investor who is optimistic about stablecoin income, AAS Miner can customize a personalized mining plan for you and provide a "tailor-made" digital asset growth path.

Conclusion: AAS Miner, a trustworthy digital wealth growth engine

When the crypto market enters a new era with compliance, intelligence, and decentralization as the core, AAS Miner uses technology, responsibility and innovation to open the "easy, safe, and high-yield" wealth door for global investors. Without high investment or complicated operations, you can easily participate in the real-time mining of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin with just a mobile phone.

Visit the official website( ) now, download the App , register and get $10 to start your passive income journey. AAS Miner will accompany you through the bull and bear markets and build a new era of future encryption.





Official Website:

Contact Email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.

CONTACT: Name: DOLAN Peter James Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Manager