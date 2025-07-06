Apogee Therapeutics To Host Conference Call To Report Part A 16-Week Data From The Phase 2 APEX Trial Of APG777 In Patients With Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis On July 7, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with the potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced it will report Part A 16-week data from the Phase 2 APEX trial of APG777 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Webcast Details
Apogee Therapeutics' live webcast of the Phase 2 APEX Part A results will begin on Monday, July 7th at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or the Investors section on the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.
About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD, EoE and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the Company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the Company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact :
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
...
Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com
