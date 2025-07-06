Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hashj Cloud Mining Debuts The“Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane” To Power Ahead Of 2025'S SOL And XRP Surge


2025-07-06 04:00:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm CryptoVision projects Solana (SOL) to revisit US $200-$220 and XRP to reclaim US $1.50-$1.80 before year-end. While most retail traders chase those targets with spot buys, MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as hashj cloud mining offers a smarter path: its new Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane mines both assets in real time, turning price forecasts into compounding daily income. Every new registrant receives an $18 welcome credit plus $100 of free hash power -no hardware, no configuration, instant earnings.



1 | Why Pair SOL with XRP for 2025?

Token 2025 Price Forecast* Catalysts Yield Angle
Solana (SOL) $200–$220 (~+70 % vs. Q2 average) DePIN boom, GameFi launches, RWA tokenization; network still clears 65 k+ TPS Sub-penny fees & instant finality-perfect for rapid staking loops and fast compounding
XRP $1.50–$1.80 (~+90 % vs. Q2 average) U.S. policy clarity; Tier-1 banks trialling on-chain settlement ≈3-second confirmations and near-zero gas enable ultra-liquid daily payouts


Estimates aggregated from the June 2025 outlooks published by CryptoVision, BlockSignals, and Galaxy Charts.
Trend Pulse: Over the last 90 days, Google Trends shows“Solana price prediction” searches up 260 % , while“XRP yield” jumped 190%.


2 | How hashj cloud mining Converts Forecasts into Daily Cash Flow

While most investors wait for prices to rise, hashj cloud mining turns projections into action-by auto-routing hash power to high-yield nodes, it transforms SOL and XRP forecasts into real-time, compounding income.

Turbo Feature Real-World Benefit
AI Dual-Engine Scheduler Millisecond routing of hash power to the top-earning SOL validators and XRP consensus nodes
100 % Renewable Backbone Hydro & solar farms cut carbon output by 80 % , hitting every ESG checkpoint
T+0 Daily Payouts SOL staking and XRP mining rewards settle every 24 h-withdraw or reinvest in one tap
One-Tap DeFi Booster Auto-swap daily SOL/XRP into stablecoins, then farm partner liquidity pools for +15 % APY
Double Starter Gift $18 sign-up bonus + $100 trial hash power -earn first, deposit late


3 | Three-Step On-Ramp

  • Register at hashj.com -the $18 + $100 credits land instantly
  • Select “Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane,” press Start , and activate SOL & XRP earnings in < 30 seconds.
  • Monitor & compound : track daily profits, enable the DeFi Booster, or withdraw-your strategy, your pace.


    4 | Key Metrics & 2025 Roadmap

    • 9.3 million+ active users
    • Presence in 96 countries
    • 8 000 TH/s+ aggregated hash power
    • 99.99 % node uptime across five continents
    • Scheduled for Q4 2025: debut of a Solana liquid-staking vault along with plug-and-play deposits through an XRP payment gateway.


    About MGPD Finance Limited (doing business as hashj cloud mining)

    hashj cloud mining blends AI-driven hash-power allocation with renewable-energy data centers to deliver multi-chain cloud yields-including SOL, XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC and more-making institutional-grade returns as easy as tapping a phone.

    Grab your $18 bonus + $100 hash-power gift now and ride the SOL $200 / XRP $1.80 wave:


    CONTACT: David Pawson ... MGPD Finance Limited

