Rename New Delhi Railway Station After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP MP Writes To Ashwini Vaishnaw

Member of Parliament from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, has written to Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting the renaming of two major railway stations in the capital. He proposed that New Delhi Railway Station be renamed as 'Atal Behari Vajpayee Railway Station', and Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi Junction) be renamed as 'Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station'.

BJP MP Khandelwal said this would be a deeply emotional and respectful tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most admired leaders. He also highlighted the historical and cultural importance of Maharaja Agrasen, an ancient ruler known for his wisdom and justice.

Letter sent to the Railway Minister

In his letter, Khandelwal said New Delhi Railway Station is a historic and central hub of Indian Railways, often seen as the gateway to the capital. Naming it after Vajpayee would reflect the admiration and gratitude of the people of Delhi and India.

He added that Atal ji's legacy goes beyond politics. He was a poet, a statesman, and a builder of modern India. His contributions to infrastructure, nuclear development, economic reforms, and diplomacy made him one of the most respected figures in Indian history.

Khandelwal also said he plans to meet the Railway Minister in person and will raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

Support for renaming Old Delhi station

Khandelwal also proposed that Delhi Junction (Old Delhi Railway Station) be renamed as 'Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station'. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has already written to the Railway Ministry supporting this proposal.

Maharaja Agrasen is a well-known historical figure, especially respected by the business community for his principles of fairness, unity, and welfare.

Historical relevance of renaming

MP Khandelwal said that many important railway stations in India, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru, have been renamed to honour great leaders. He believes a similar move should be made in Delhi to reflect its national significance.

He emphasized that this renaming would inspire future generations and keep the memories of these icons alive in the public space.

Support from business community

As the National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Shri Khandelwal said this request also represents the voice of the trading community across the country. He urged the central government to positively consider the renaming and begin the process without delay.