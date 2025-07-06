Russian Forces Attack Village Of Bytytsia In Sumy Region With Guided Bombs, Missiles, Drones
"The enemy has been attacking the village since nightfall: there were strikes with guided bombs, followed by a missile attack in the morning, and in the afternoon, Russian forces deployed combat drones. As a result of UAV impacts, a fire broke out in the residential sector," the statement reads.
Hryhorov noted that the consequences of the attacks are still being assessed, including whether there were any casualties or damage.Read also: Enemy tactics in Sumy region failing – SBGS spokesperson
Earlier, in the Khotin community of the Sumy region, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone, injuring a man.
