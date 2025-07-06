Four Qatari Referees Named To FIBA International Basketball Officiating List

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation announced the inclusion of four Qatari referees on the list of international referees approved by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the 2025-2027 cycle - an achievement that reflects Qatar's growing progress in developing high-caliber sports officiating talent.

The four Qatari referees recognized by FIBA are Youssef Zainal, Bandar Al Suwaidi, Alaa Suleiman, and Yassine Kachkach, who earned their international badges after successfully passing the required technical qualifications and FIBA-approved tests, making them eligible to officiate in continental and global tournaments under the federation's umbrella.

In a statement, the Federation noted that this recognition is the result of a sustained strategic effort to qualify and enhance the basketball officiating system in the country. It added that the achievement is a direct outcome of long-term investments in national talent through training programs, partnerships with international institutions, and practical exposure in both domestic and regional competitions.

The Federation emphasized that this milestone boosts Qatar's presence in the global refereeing scene and provides Qatari referees with opportunities to represent the nation at major tournaments - contributing to the broader reputation of Qatari sports and supporting the country's ambition to become a regional and international hub in various sports disciplines.

The Qatar Basketball Federation made significant strides in recent years across technical and organizational domains, including referee development, youth training, and increased international participation, as part of a comprehensive vision to elevate Qatar's basketball profile both regionally and globally.