Oman's Inflation Rate Rises By 0.81%
Muscat: Oman's inflation rate rose by 0.81 percent during the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2024, according to consumer price index (CPI) data released by Oman Ministry of Economy.
The Ministry stated in a report on Sunday that the general import price index increased by 1.3 percent, while the general producer price index rose by 4.1 percent by the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.
Geographically, the inflation rate saw a slight decrease of 0.04 percent in Al Batinah South Governorate by the end of Q1 2025.
The highest inflation rates were recorded in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at 1.58 percent, followed by Musandam at 1.51 percent, South Al Sharqiyah at 1.24 percent, Al Dhahirah at 1.09 percent, and Al Wusta at 1.06 percent.
The lowest inflation increases were observed in North Al Sharqiyah at 0.21 percent and North Al Batinah at 0.42 percent, with inflation remaining below 1 percent in the rest of the governorates.
