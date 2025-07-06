BRICS Push For IMF Overhaul And Shifts In Global Finance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Finance ministers from the BRICS nations have pressed the International Monetary Fund to adopt sweeping reforms that would recalibrate its governance and better represent developing economies. They jointly advocated for a modernised quota formula, increased voting power for emerging and low-income countries, and the installation of a merit-based leadership system, rather than the customary European-led management.

Meeting in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the BRICS summit, ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and the newly included members-Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE-united behind a common proposal for the December IMF review. The reforms propose redistributing IMF quota shares to reflect current economic realities, shifting influence away from traditional powers, and safeguarding the interests of poorest nations.

A new allocation model is being pushed that would weigh countries' gross domestic product and purchasing power parity, considering currency strength. This aims to boost representation for low-income countries and elevate the voice of underrepresented economies. Ministers also urged the appointment of future IMF heads to be merit-based and regionally diverse, moving away from the de facto European incumbent who traditionally leads the Fund.

The proposal further endorses launching a guarantee mechanism via the New Development Bank, a multilateral financial institution founded by BRICS, to reduce borrowing costs and stimulate development investment in Global South countries. This supports the broader strategy of building complementary structures to traditional Bretton Woods institutions, including the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement and BRICS PAY.

Success of the push relies on gaining traction at the IMF's December meeting. Historically, the Fund's governance structure has favoured wealthier, developed nations; a shift would significantly alter the global financial hierarchy. Developing countries have long called for quota reforms; prior changes in 2010 and 2011 incrementally increased quotas for emerging economies, but critics argue the pace has been insufficient.

Russia had previously gone further, in October last year urging BRICS to construct an IMF alternative-complete with separate payment mechanisms and financial infrastructure-as a counterweight to Western dominance. The current move stops short of abandonment but signals growing impatience with the status quo in Washington-led multilateral bodies.

Within the expanded BRICS bloc, the cohesion displayed in the statement marks a key moment. Representatives noted the increasing complexity of aligning ten members, yet emphasised unity on financial governance. This coordination underscores the group's ambition to act as a collective voice for the Global South.

Figures in global finance have responded with caution. Analysts note that while the IMF is under pressure to reform, it also faces domestic constraints from major shareholders reluctant to dilute their influence. Achieving consensus in the Fund's governance, which requires a high threshold for amendments, remains a formidable challenge.

However, proponents view the NDB's emerging role in providing financial guarantees and infrastructure loans as a signal that BRICS can provide parallel solutions to the IMF's framework. The bank, which commenced operations in Shanghai and now includes several regional offices, continues to champion infrastructure and sustainable development while aiming to harmonise with global financial systems.

As December approaches, the spotlight turns to how the IMF and its political stakeholders will respond. Failure to address BRICS' concerns risks deepening perceptions of inequity in global economic governance. For now, ministers have staked a bold claim: reshape multilateralism to reflect today's economic map-and they have the renewed unity to back it.

