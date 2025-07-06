Thanks And Pride To Our Heroes Who Restored Dignity To Khartoum.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee



PortSudan(Sudanow)- Oh pearl, "the Nile has surrounded it,"

Khartoum, with your beauty, you're like Ridwan's Paradise, in all my life, I've seen nothing like you anywhere.

Where the Blue Nile embraces the White Nile in a geographical spot known as the 'Confluence of the Two Niles,' Khartoum stands present at this moment of union, like a bride adorned in her finest beauty and splendor, blessed by God with all the meanings of grace and magnificence that inspire poets.

This enchanting city was once subjected to assault by thugs and monsters who don't seem to be products of Sudan's values and heritage. They were mercenaries and thieves unfamiliar with Khartoum, its people, its land, and its army, thinking it an easy target. However, the situation intensified, became more challenging, and despair crept in, almost erasing its beautiful landmarks from the nation's map.



Until the moment of liberation arrived, like a shining star, brought forth by the brave Sudanese armed forces and the supporting regular forces and mujahideen( fighters). Joy spread throughout the nation with the liberation of land, honor, and dignity, through a glorious victory that healed the hearts, removed the anger from souls, and made the enemy's equipment and supplies a spoil of war.

About the victory and joy, and Khartoum as a city and state, Sudanow spoke with an international expert and specialist in psychology and sociology, Prof. Muaz Sharafi, who said:

Khartoum is the capital and the symbol of Sudan's identity and civilization. It is a beacon of knowledge, a center for sciences, universities, medical institutions, and service providers. It was a haven for everyone, a refuge for those with nowhere else to turn. It is a place that encompasses and embraces all, bringing together all the tribes and ethnicities of Sudan with their diverse cultures and civilizations. They blended and merged in its melting pot to form the modern Sudan.

She was betrayed and attacked, but those who destroyed her don't belong to Sudan in any way. They tried to erase her identity and cultural heritage through a complete and systematic destruction of all state symbols, including buildings and institutions with historical and cultural significance, such as the National Museum and the Sudan Archives, among others. Those who carried out this act are not Sudanese and don't belong to this country, nor do they understand the meaning of patriotism, love for the homeland, or the importance of preserving public property.

Now, the capital has been liberated from the filth of these mercenaries, traitors, and agents. The joy of Khartoum's victory is a joy for all the Sudanese people, east, west, north, and south, because the enemy's presence in Khartoum aimed to erase the nation's identity by destroying all its important establishments. The aggression wasn't just a political one; it targeted the Sudanese people with looting, theft, and plunder, and practiced all forms of hostility, unleashing all its hatred upon them, not just against any particular political faction.

The victory of Khartoum is now a symbol of Sudanese existence, and the restoration of Khartoum is the restoration of the entire Sudan, with Darfur and Kordofan returning fully to the nation's fold. The matter has become extremely easy and effortless. The return of Khartoum's residents, its reconstruction, development, and progress will be different from before. From here, we send greetings and respect to the brave armed forces of the people, all supporting armed movements, and the mobilized individuals who contributed to the liberation of the capital and the preservation of Sudan's security.

By benefiting from this experience, we can restore Khartoum's glory and make it stronger and better than before, remaining a beacon of civilization in the Arab and African world. Sudan is a country for all, and everyone stands united against any foreign aggressor or foreign agent. The Sudanese people, since the era of the Kush kingdom which encompassed all Sudanese tribes, are capable of restoring the kingdom's grandeur and strength. Sudan will stand tall again, as it did in the past against the most powerful ancient empires like the Hyksos, Mamluks, and Romans. We will prove that we are capable of repelling any external aggression. The joy is immense with the liberation of Khartoum, and the victory of national symbolism is even greater. There is no alternative to Khartoum except Khartoum as the capital of Sudan, and it must be preserved to return to its former glory, a triumph for the dignity of the people.

In conclusion, Prof. Sharafi told Sudanow: To benefit from this experience in developing the Sudanese affairs, we must learn how to protect the nation, preserve and elevate patriotism within ourselves. We are optimistic that the development, renaissance, and construction that will take place in the capital Khartoum and spread throughout Sudan will be a strong and different one from what existed before the war. We will return to leading Africa and the Arab world.

According to Sudanow sources, the operation to liberate the capital began after the first batch of armed forces entered the Al-Mogran area, led by 17 pioneers from the Engineering Corps. They disabled a sophisticated network of modern cameras planted in the heart of Khartoum by the mercenary militia backed by the "State of Evil" (the UAE). These cameras could see a perimeter of over 200 meters during the day and 70 meters at night. They were solar-powered and didn't require electricity, able to operate for 40 days without recharge. The Sudanese intelligence agency faced a significant challenge in detecting and disrupting these cameras, in addition to neutralizing snipers positioned in nearby buildings.

The intelligence agency utilized engineering expertise to crack the code and disrupt the surveillance system that prevented the army's advance towards the Republican Palace and central Khartoum. It was a great key and divine success, with a complete jamming and disruption of the system through a complex operation. From there, the armed forces began their advance, and the mercenaries completely collapsed, especially after the armored forces merged with the command, leading to a rapid sequence of events.

With this operation, the foreign-led command and control of the militia were eliminated, and the militia lost all the leadership that was guiding it with plans, surveillance systems, and field control. The final outcome was a humiliating and crushing defeat that broke the nose of the UAE, the main supporter of the militia, making it scream and bite the finger of regret for the money spent and resources provided for this war. This operation proved that the Sudanese army is a lion among all armies, and it taught the world's mercenaries, brought from Latin America, Colombia, and neighboring countries, a lesson in the art of warfare and foiling conspiracies with a military mindset they had never seen before. The Sudanese army remains a pride for its people and a protector of the homeland.

The recapture of Al-Salihah city, south of Omdurman, is another epic story that will be studied as a scientific subject in Sudanese universities. The mujahideen stormed the heart of the city, armed with the Holy Quran and voices of tahlil and takbir that echoed in their minds. The Sudanese army recovered large quantities of drones that the enemy had used to kill civilians, which were based in Salihah.