A Continental Achievement In Wartime, The Sudanese Al-Hilal Crowns Itself The Champion Of The Mauritanian League.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- The Sudanese Al-Hilal team topped the Mauritanian league with 68 points from 30 matches, 7 points ahead of runner-up Nouadhibou, and was crowned champion after winning against the National Gendarmerie team in the last round with a score of 2-1. Sudanow's sports sources mentioned that Al-Hilal's participation in the Mauritanian league, was an exceptional experience and a good opportunity to prepare for group-stage matches in the African Champions League, helping the team gain a competitive spirit by playing the largest number of official matches where The Al-Hilal team, amidst the exceptional circumstances the country is going through due to war, displacement, and homelessness, has written a unique football epic that stands as one of the greatest milestones in the history of Sudanese and African football. The team's crowning with the Mauritanian league title, in its first external participation after the suspension of sports activities in Sudan, was not just a sporting victory but a national and historical event that deserves reflection, documentation, and appreciation.

This coronation did not come out of nowhere, but rather it is the fruit of integrated efforts by the Al-Hilal Club's board of directors, its technical and administrative staff, and its players who defied the forced absence from their homeland and overcame training camps under extremely difficult psychological and humanitarian conditions to achieve an exceptional feat born out of hardship.

Al-Hilal didn't just participate, it imposed its name forcefully. It won the Mauritanian league in its first season and reached the quarterfinals of the African Champions League after topping a fiery group that included renowned teams like MC Algiers, TP Mazembe of Congo, and Tanzanian team Young Africans, achieving impressive results away from home to establish its name among the continent's giants despite all challenges.

The Congolese coach Florent Ibenge proved with his patience and experience that he was the right man in tough times and led the team with confidence during this critical period. As for the players, they showed mental toughness and technical skills that demonstrate that Sudanese football has talents capable of shining, even in the darkest of circumstances.

Al-Hilal's participation in the Mauritanian league and its remarkable continental performance was not just a sporting choice, but a national decision to protect the club's entity and keep Sudan's name present in major tournaments. The success of Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh also had a direct impact on the national team's revival, qualifying for the CHAN and CAN tournaments, and seriously competing for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

This is not a fleeting achievement, but a pivotal moment that proves that willpower creates miracles, and that Sudanese clubs, despite the war, are still capable of resilience and even crafting glory on other teams' pitches. This victory transcended sports to become a source of pride for every Sudanese, as it managed to paint joy in a time of pain and sorrow.

This coronation is not just a victory for Al-Hilal, but a triumph of the Sudanese human spirit in the face of adversity, and a message of hope that confirms that sports remains a platform for unity and inspiration despite any challenges. Special thanks to Mauritanian football for hosting Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh Sudanese teams under these circumstances that Sudan is facing. This stance by the Mauritanian federation reflects the authenticity of the people and the strong bond between the two brotherly nations.