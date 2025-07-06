Sudanese Dates Keep Pace With Modernity: Food, Medicine, And Rehabilitation

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- Sudan has known palm trees since ancient times, and dates have been found in the carvings of previous civilizations, with archaeological evidence indicating their appreciation and use in various aspects of their lives. Palm fronds are considered one of the most important traditional folk tools and are present in joyous and sorrowful occasions. Dates have also been mentioned in traditional medicine for treating many diseases. Numerous experiments have been conducted to incorporate dates into the production of traditional medical supplements and treatments in alternative medicine.

Mohamed Fouad El-Mahssi, founder of (Sai) Companies for date production, has successful experiences inside and outside Sudan in drying, grinding, and packaging dates into powder form, marketing them through the Sai Group for Date Products. Sudanow met with him to discuss this, and he said: Date palm cultivation and production is a profession inherited from our ancestors. Sudan is known for producing high-quality dry dates, particularly the Qandila Sai variety, which is distinguished by its high quality in both fresh and dried forms.

The experience of grinding dates dates back to ancient times, where grinding was previously done using traditional manual mills (Al-Rahaa or Al-Murahaka). Now, modern grinding machines are used. The Qandila dates are dried naturally using sunlight or industrial dryers, or even in a conventional oven. After drying, the dates are crushed to extract the pit, and then ground into a powder form. This powder is used as a 100% natural pure sugar substitute and is also used as a nutritional supplement for children. There is also a special type for diabetic patients known as "Qeiladi dates".

The date pits are used in the production of hair oils, and roasted date pits are used in hair oils and caffeine-free date coffee, which is in high demand globally. Mohamed Fouad says, "We participate in all date festivals inside and outside Sudan, as well as in 'Made in Sudan' exhibitions, and our participation has been active and well-received. There has been a high demand for our products." The Say Group for Date Products has several commercial stores in Khartoum and has established a production line as a small factory to produce natural date honey under different commercial names. They work in the field of packaging and marketing Sudanese products of all types, alongside date products, which include honey, date syrup, Nutella, and Sharbot in the form of natural juices.

Regarding the nutritional and therapeutic importance of dates, Sudanow spoke with Dr. Mohamed Osman Maisarea , a consultant in community medicine and alternative medicine, and head of the committee for establishing alternative medicine schools at the Ministry of Health, and member of the permanent committee for medicinal and aromatic plants. He said, "Dates are rich in magnesium, potassium, and iron, and are considered one of the fruits richest in phosphorus. They are the preferred food for brain cells and stimulate the mind for those working with their brains, and help in rehabilitating children with autism. Dates also help strengthen sexual function, build bones and teeth, and are beneficial for overall health." He added that consuming 100 grams of dates, equivalent to 7 dates per day, provides the body with one-sixth of its daily iron needs and one-fifth of its daily magnesium needs. Dates also contain four times the amount of fluorine found in other fruits, in addition to minerals and fibers that help alleviate digestive disorders.

In alternative medicine, date powder is used to remove toxins from the body and detoxify it, especially for drug addicts, and to rehabilitate them and prevent relapse after treatment. It is also used in treating and rehabilitating children with autism.

As for the significant role that date powder plays in removing toxins from the digestive system for patients with immune diseases, especially in rehabilitating and restoring vision to the visual system that has been affected due to the loss of immunity, due to its high content of Vitamin A in large quantities.

Recent scientific research confirms that dates contain a uterine-contracting substance that helps with delivery and prevents postpartum bleeding, which is mentioned in the Quran in the story of Maryam when she was in labor. Additionally, recent studies suggest that dates are cancer inhibitors, likely due to their richness in magnesium, which is supported by the fact that oasis dwellers in the desert, who consume dates as part of their diet, have low rates of cancer. Dates also contain the highest percentage of antioxidants.



In conclusion, Dr. Mohamed Osman Maisarea advises Sudanow readers that consuming 100 grams of dates daily can provide half of the body's potassium needs. Additionally, dates contain vitamins C and B, and their lack of sodium makes them a suitable food for patients with high blood pressure. Dates also have a property that stimulates the thyroid gland, which can cause nervousness, especially in children, so it is recommended to consume them in the morning.