Khartoum Is Recovering With The Return Of Citizens And Services ( Lessons And Experiences)

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)-Uncle Abbas and Hajja Saadia, after two years of separation, returned to Kober, one of Khartoum's neighborhoods. No humans were there to greet them, but their loyal dog was. The dog, who had lived and grown among them, waited patiently like a noble soul. Its loyalty in the moment of reunion was more dignified than the morals of those we thought were humans among us those who shared food and water with us, then betrayed, destroyed, and looted. The dog did not stab, betray, or desecrate the sanctity of the home; instead, it remained true to its promise, with a sincere heart. There's a vast difference between it and those people.

The state of Khartoum has taken on a vibrant appearance with the return of its citizens to their homes to rebuild them, as the return is the key to security. The presence of citizens within the neighborhoods greatly contributes to preventing theft and negative phenomena.

The state of Khartoum witnessed in the past few days a large return of its citizens through free voluntary return trips by buses and trains, amidst takbir, tahleel, and ululations of women, rejoicing at returning to their cities, neighborhoods, and homes.

Sudanow looked into the implications of this return and the role expected of citizens, as well as the lessons learned from the experience of displacement and refuge, to discuss how Khartoum's citizens are living their lives normally.



International expert Prof. Muaz Sharafi, a specialist in psychology, sociology, and education, said: "There has been a large return of citizens to the state of Khartoum after overcoming all the difficulties left by the war, most importantly the feeling of security, safety, and belonging to the homeland and homes, to live their lives normally, driven by the desire to participate in development and production, and to utilize their potential and creativity in their respective fields. Displacement and refuge deprive a person of freedom and psychological comfort. The farther a person is from their birthplace, the more they become a second-class citizen, without the right to work and freedom of movement, bound by the laws of the country they fled to.



A person within their own country can practice their work with ease and simplicity, especially in procedures and performance of commercial and investment activities. Sudan is considered one of the cheapest countries in the world in terms of living costs. The small and big, rich and poor can produce and invest according to their field and capabilities, with unparalleled profits, based on the experience known to those who took refuge in Egypt, Gulf countries, and other countries around the world, where a person cannot enter a project unless they have a large capital. Additionally, being abroad is a major factor in reducing social relationships.

Because the Sudanese person is a social being, deeply connected through extended families, relatives, and neighbors in the neighborhoods, they are very nostalgic for their homeland and place of origin, which is something they miss in other countries. Additionally, the Sudanese person has a strong longing for their customs, traditions, and folk heritage, which they practice without reservation or fear. To maintain all these beautiful features, Prof. Sharafi advises every returnee from refuge to apply all that they saw in those countries in terms of system, cleanliness, and preservation of public facilities, and to take care of them.

Abroad, people discovered the value of knowledge and certificates, as lack of education is a barrier to finding job opportunities, unlike those with degrees and qualifications. Prof. Sharafi also advises those returning to Khartoum on the importance of saving and not being wasteful, and squandering money for the sake of boasting and appearances (Bobar), which was a reason we lost all our savings in furniture, clothes, and household items during the war. This should be a lesson for us to learn the meaning of economy and saving, and to prioritize spending according to needs and necessities only.

During the war, many joyful occasions were held with minimal cost and in a simplified manner. Why can't we continue to hold events in this simple way? He also advises returnees to be strong, cohesive, and united, rejecting racism and regionalism, and being one hand, East, West, and North, striving to develop the homeland that possesses all the resources that were a reason for the war due to foreign greed to plunder those resources. Everyone should forget hatred, envy, greed, and extravagance.

Among the lessons learned are the importance of knowledge and education in every field with high quality, expanding technical and vocational education, and forming a new society free from chaos, armed with science, capacity building, and health and community awareness that helps build humanity and open job opportunities for youth. This can create trained workers to combat unemployment, which was a cause of the war and its continuation, as they were recruited by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to fight and later turned into thieves who looted homes, companies, commercial areas, institutions, and government facilities.

In conclusion, Prof. Muaz sends a message to the citizens through Sudanow, urging them to focus on development, production, and rebuilding everything destroyed by the war, supporting the government, and avoiding unfounded criticism without vision or seeking solutions, but rather criticizing the president personally.



Those returning to Khartoum agreed that life is returning to normal with the restoration of health services, electricity, and water services gradually over the coming days, and preparations for a full resumption of studies. Additionally, there are campaigns for cleanliness, painting bridges, and decorating streets with images of martyrs and the President of the Sovereignty Council, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, as well as banners glorifying the Sudanese armed forces and their great role in spreading security and safety , and pursuing members of the rebel militia, mercenaries, and thieves.

The process of restoring life to Khartoum has extended to facilities related to community activities in sports, public squares, and entertainment areas frequented by families, as well as cultural and social halls. This includes the Green Square, Eskila Park, and the shores overlooking the Blue Nile, in addition to the Omdurman Cultural Center, which is one of the largest cultural centers in the country, featuring a large events hall, several heritage and fine arts exhibition halls, a cinema, and other halls. All of this was achieved through the initiative of one million volunteers from neighborhood youth, the Scouts, and various civil society organizations.