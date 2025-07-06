The Academic Bukhari: The Presence Of Burhan In Seville Is A Soft Diplomatic Battle Taking Place On The Sidelines Of War

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

Portsudan (Sudanow)-The visit of the president of the Sovereignty Council, General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and his participation in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, recently held in Seville, Spain, was in response to an invitation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

An exceptional development that transcended the usual diplomatic form to a clear political and economic content and recognition from the international community.

This visit marks General al-Burhan's first European trip since the outbreak of war. During his visit, he met with the King of Spain, receiving an official welcome. He also held a series of important meetings with several international leaders and officials, including Guterres, the European Union envoy, and heads of state and government.

This participation came at a critical time when Sudan is witnessing a fateful war that threatens its unity and existence, which gave the visit an exceptional dimension that went beyond diplomatic formalities to a clear political and economic content. The visit aimed to redefine Sudan's position on the international scene and solidify the image of the legitimate side capable of representing the state and speaking on its behalf in global forums.

To analyze General's speech at the conference, (Sudanow) met with His Excellency the Ambassador and academic specialist in international relations, Dr. Muawiya Al-Tom Al-Amin Bukhari. Dr. Bukhari confirmed that the mere invitation to Al-Burhan and granting him an official speaking platform is a strong indication of the international community's continued recognition of him as the legitimate and sole representative of the Sudanese state by international powers and organizations.

Dr. Bukhari, who works at several universities inside and outside Sudan, added that the participation represents a significant diplomatic success.

Regarding the content of General Al-Burhan's speech at the conference, Dr. Bukhari explained that the speech carried a clear call to the international community to take its moral and political responsibilities towards the catastrophic war ravaging Sudan. He demanded condemnation of the rebellion and its gross violations, as well as the implementation of international decisions regarding the city of El-Fasher. Additionally, he called for support for the state's efforts to revitalize the economy and rebuild the collapsed infrastructure.

According to Dr. Bukhari, General Al-Burhan also emphasized holding the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia (Dagalo's family) accountable for the destruction and devastation that has affected civilians' lives, the national economy, and the country's infrastructure. This stance counters the narrative promoted by the militia about the war.

General Al-Burhan linked economic stability to regional and international security, in an attempt to prompt a more robust international response that remains hesitant and tentative.

Dr. Bukhari emphasized that the president of the Sovereignty Council presented a clear vision for reconstruction and development, highlighting Sudan's need for international financial and technical support. He quoted Al-Burhan as saying, "Sudan is not asking for sympathy or temporary assistance, but rather sustainable support based on genuine justice and a fair international system that enables it to rise to the challenge and fulfill its development commitments."

Dr. Bukhari noted that Al-Burhan's speech conveyed indirect messages to adversaries, affirming that the army and the Sovereignty Council represent the bastion of legitimacy in the country. They are working to restore security and stability, complete the victory, and repel the rebellion, amidst widespread popular support and parallel steps to complete the civilian structures through the appointment of a prime minister.

Dr. Bukhari concluded his remarks by saying: "General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan's presence in Seville is a soft battle being waged on the sidelines of the war, and it will have strategic consequences at the international and bilateral levels, particularly in the areas of reconstruction, humanitarian situation, peace, and stability. This war is not fought solely with weapons, but also through effective participation and influential political discourse on international platforms."

It is worth noting that the conference is held every ten years, under the auspices of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), one of the United Nations' arms, with the aim of empowering rural communities to reduce poverty, enhance food security, and build resilience.

Its previous session was held in Addis Ababa.

The current conference discussed the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, as well as issues of development financing and reform of international financial institutions, with broad participation from countries and international and regional organizations.