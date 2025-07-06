The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

Foreign Ministry Condemns Efforts of Abu Dhabi Regime, Sponsor of Terrorist Militias, Against Sudan

Interior Minister Chairs Administrative Board Meeting, Reviewing Overall Security and Criminal Situation

TSC Member Dr. Salma Affirms Government's Efforts to Facilitate Procedures for Opening Investment Gates

Interior Minister arrives in Khartoum State, received by ministry leaderships

Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Presents her Credentials to Polish President

Dr. Nawara inspects Sudanese Certificate examination centers in Red Sea State

Ways of cooperation and coordination between the National Human Rights Mechanism and OHCHR Country Office in Sudan discussed

Prime Minister issues decision appointing three ministers within the Government of Hope

Interior Minister Chairs Meeting of National Committee for Civilian Protection

6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir: Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia Targets Civilians and Attacks Fleeing Families

Prime Minister Receives Congratulatory Message from His Russian Counterpart

Prime Minister receives scholars and preachers' vision supporting Government of Hope's orientations during the interim period



Acting Minister of Justice Meets Chinese Chargé d'Affaires

Prime Minister announces his intention to hold an all-inclusive meeting, including various political and societal forces, soon

Undersecretary of The Ministry of Education: Technical Education is a Core Pillar



Higher Education Ministry's Undersecretary Reveals Challenges Facing Universities in Scientific Research

Workshop on artificial intelligence uses in scientific research underscores its role in developing digital environment for research and scientific publishing

Acting Minister of Justice directs the Commercial Registrar to review the companies in the register.



Education Ministry urges businesspersons, companies, and organizations to adopt technical schools and accommodate their students



Sudan Urges Support for Its Efforts to Rebuild Industrial Sector, in Vienna