The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Foreign Ministry Condemns Efforts of Abu Dhabi Regime, Sponsor of Terrorist Militias, Against Sudan
Interior Minister Chairs Administrative Board Meeting, Reviewing Overall Security and Criminal Situation
TSC Member Dr. Salma Affirms Government's Efforts to Facilitate Procedures for Opening Investment Gates
Interior Minister arrives in Khartoum State, received by ministry leaderships
Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Presents her Credentials to Polish President
Dr. Nawara inspects Sudanese Certificate examination centers in Red Sea State
Ways of cooperation and coordination between the National Human Rights Mechanism and OHCHR Country Office in Sudan discussed
Prime Minister issues decision appointing three ministers within the Government of Hope
Interior Minister Chairs Meeting of National Committee for Civilian Protection
6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir: Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia Targets Civilians and Attacks Fleeing Families
Prime Minister Receives Congratulatory Message from His Russian Counterpart
Prime Minister receives scholars and preachers' vision supporting Government of Hope's orientations during the interim period
Acting Minister of Justice Meets Chinese Chargé d'Affaires
Prime Minister announces his intention to hold an all-inclusive meeting, including various political and societal forces, soon
Undersecretary of The Ministry of Education: Technical Education is a Core Pillar
Higher Education Ministry's Undersecretary Reveals Challenges Facing Universities in Scientific Research
Workshop on artificial intelligence uses in scientific research underscores its role in developing digital environment for research and scientific publishing
Acting Minister of Justice directs the Commercial Registrar to review the companies in the register.
Education Ministry urges businesspersons, companies, and organizations to adopt technical schools and accommodate their students
Sudan Urges Support for Its Efforts to Rebuild Industrial Sector, in Vienna
