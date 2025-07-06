Two International Companies Join Qatar Internet Exchange Point

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced the onboarding of KaopuCloud, a global edge-cloud provider, and Mibura, a data center and cloud solutions provider, to the Qatar Internet Exchange Point (QIXP). The move supports Qatar's growing digital infrastructure and advances its position as a leading hub for regional internet traffic.

Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Affairs at the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and Chair of the QIXP Steering Committee, stated: "the addition of KaopuCloud and Mibura aligns with CRA's strategic objective to localize digital content and cloud workloads within Qatar. With the deployment of a route server operating under an open peering policy, QIXP enables all participants to interconnect efficiently through a single access point. This translates into lower latency for users, reduced transit costs for providers, and a stronger foundation for digital innovation.”

Established in 2020, QIXP is a non-profit, carrier-neutral exchange that facilitates domestic traffic exchange among internet service providers, government entities, academic institutions, and content networks. By enabling local data routing, QIXP enhances network performance, security, and resilience-supporting CRA's digital transformation agenda and the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

As of May 2025, the number of active QIXP participants has reached 19, reflecting growing demand for local interconnection. Qatar also recently hosted the first GCC working group on data flow and traffic exchange, reinforcing its leadership in regional collaboration on internet infrastructure.

KaopuCloud brings over two decades of global expertise in operating low-latency edge nodes in more than 50 cities, and over 150 data centers. Mibura, with a global presence in over 200 cities provides scalable cloud and hosting solutions in partnership with major global tech companies.

The continued expansion of QIXP is expected to deliver tangible benefits across the digital ecosystem. Localizing traffic helps improve the performance of essential digital services such as video streaming, cloud applications, and content delivery while providing a secure, sovereign platform for hosting data within the country. For enterprises and service providers, QIXP offers efficient, cost-effective access to global and regional content delivery networks, streamlining connectivity through a single, localized point of exchange.