Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Secures Place Among World's Top Seven Agricultural Giants

2025-07-06 09:49:06
(MENAFN) Türkiye has set a new record in agricultural production, with output soaring from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, marking a 7% rise. This impressive leap places the nation among the world's top seven agricultural producers, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry revealed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on X, Minister Ibrahim Yumakli shared, "Our agricultural production, which was $68.9 billion in 2023, increased by 7% to $74 billion in 2024, placing us among the top seven countries in the world."

He further highlighted, "According to World Bank data, our agricultural output rose from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7% increase. With this, we’ve entered the top seven countries globally. For the first time, our country has surpassed the $70 billion mark."

Yumakli also expressed his gratitude, offering congratulations to all those who played a part in the achievement, including producers and industrialists.

