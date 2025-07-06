National Freedom Tax, Everyone Will Be Tax Free, Businesses Will No Longer Be The Unpaid Tax Collectors For The IRS

National Freedom Tax

The idea is described in a new book titled "National Freedom Tax". It has been released on Amazon, Apple Books and on Barnes and Noble.

- Earl LongMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earl Long with National Freedom Tax informs the business community there is a new innovative method to fund the U.S. Government. The link to the web site isThe new idea is described in a new book titled "National Freedom Tax”. It appears to be the most business-friendly book published in a long time. The book has been released on Amazon, both eBook & paperback and on Apple Books and on Barnes and Noble. The web site has a link to each source with more information.The Author of the book, Earl Long, is a seasoned tax authority having been a champion of tax legislation in Kansas. He is an Electrical Engineer with Degrees from the University of Kansas and the University of Colorado. He had been a consultant for small business startups, having started businesses that are alive and well today. He has also been a consultant for political candidates for National, State and local government offices.Having retired from business and political activities he has focused his experience and understanding of economics on a new system of funding the government. He explains how the National Freedom Tax lifts the burdens of the Income Tax from Business and Citizens in a way that removes Political influence from the revenue collection for the Federal Government and the Social Security Trust Fund.The structure of the system to collect Federal taxes at the Point of Sale in the States has not been used before. The Book explains how the existing system, in place in the States, can be focused on funding the Federal Government, eliminating the need for the Internal Revenue Service.The author Earl Long said“This revision of the National Freedom Tax, as defined in this book, illustrates the concept of a National Consumption Tax that achieves exceptional tax policy goals.”.This book is dedicated to the three hundred million-plus Americans who will no longer have the burden of paying income taxes.As of May 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employed more than 82,000 Full Time Employees (FTE) and began hiring and training 87,000 additional special agents. This will not happen when the National Freedom Tax is implemented.Millions of robotic entities comprise a massive“tax-avoidance industry” consisting of tax attorneys, tax preparation software companies, big business tax departments, Congressional subcommittees, lobbyists, and the IRS, all of which waste $Trillions.

