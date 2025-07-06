Sara Ali Khan Says He Was Left Surprised Throughout Entirety Of 'Metro...In Dino'
The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the director gives a lot of space to his actors, which results in magical moments in front of the camera.
Sara told IANS,“I was surprised throughout. I think that the minute you let go some surprising things land up happening. Basu da calls it magic. I feel like just being able to let free, let go and truly be present in the moments that we were because the whole set would come alive. There was just a palpable energy in general so you just had to let go not think and be there. And that was what we had to flow”.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is currently playing in cinemas.
Earlier, Sara celebrated 6 years of the release of her debut movie 'Kedarnath', as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption,“6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away... Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.
'Kedarnath' marked Sara's debut in Bollywood, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment