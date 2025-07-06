403
Japan Issues Heatstroke Warnings as Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Nation
(MENAFN) Japan's weather agency has issued heatstroke warnings for 19 prefectures, including the season's first for Tokyo and Kanagawa, as an intense heatwave continues to scorch large parts of the country.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that a high-pressure system is expected to dominate western Japan and other areas, leading to predominantly clear skies and sweltering temperatures on Sunday.
Temperatures soared into the mid- to high-30s across the nation, with JMA recording a peak of 38.3°C in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, 37.9°C in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and 37.7°C in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture.
In response to the extreme conditions, authorities have urged the public to utilize air conditioning, stay hydrated with fluids and salt, and take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
As of 3 p.m. local time, the Tokyo Fire Department confirmed that 28 individuals aged between 9 and 89 had been transported to the hospital for suspected heatstroke symptoms.
The JMA cautioned that similarly perilous heat is expected on Monday, advising continued vigilance to prevent heat-related illnesses.
In a related note, Japan recorded its hottest June ever since records began in 1898, with the average temperature a staggering 2.34°C above normal, as per JMA data.
