Poland declares its’ dissatisfaction with Trump-Putin dialogue after Kiev strike
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on US President Donald Trump to restore military aid to Ukraine following a recent Russian airstrike that damaged the Polish Embassy compound in Kiev. The Russian military stated the strikes targeted Ukrainian military-related industrial sites, an airfield, and an oil refinery, responding to what it called “terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.”
Sikorski, writing on X, urged Trump to resume deliveries of anti-aircraft ammunition and impose tougher sanctions on Russia, accusing President Vladimir Putin of undermining US peace efforts. He later confirmed no injuries occurred in the attack. Russia maintains it avoids civilian targets and blames any collateral damage on Ukrainian air defenses and the military’s presence in civilian areas.
The Ukrainian military reported a massive assault involving over 330 drones and nearly 550 combined missiles and projectiles—the largest drone offensive so far. While the US has temporarily paused some weapons shipments to preserve its own reserves, Trump emphasized that military aid to Ukraine has not been fully halted.
Trump and Putin recently held a phone call that the US president described as disappointing due to no progress toward peace. Kiev and its Western allies, including Poland, continue to pressure Washington to increase sanctions on Russia and boost military support. They seek a leadership role from Trump rather than relying on NATO’s European members, demanding a minimum one-month unconditional ceasefire from Moscow.
Russia has rejected this demand, viewing it as a chance for Ukrainian forces to regroup. During talks in Istanbul last month, Moscow proposed conditional truces—one requiring Ukraine to withdraw from occupied territories, the other demanding a halt to Ukrainian mobilization and Western military aid—both of which Ukraine and its backers rejected.
