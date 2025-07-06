403
IAEA inspectors exit Iran
(MENAFN) Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have left Iran, the agency confirmed on Friday. The move follows Tehran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the UN-linked nuclear watchdog in response to recent Israeli and US attacks on its nuclear infrastructure.
According to a statement from the IAEA, the inspectors are returning to the organization’s headquarters in Vienna after remaining in Tehran during the 12-day military conflict.
Iran had worked with the IAEA for years, consistently stating that its uranium enrichment efforts were strictly for peaceful purposes. However, Israel has repeatedly accused Tehran of pursuing a covert nuclear weapons program.
Tensions escalated after the IAEA on June 12 accused Iran of breaching a key nuclear safeguards agreement, though it did not present supporting evidence. The following day, Israel launched targeted strikes on Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks, and the US later joined the Israeli-led military operation. The conflict ended after nearly two weeks with a ceasefire brokered by Washington.
US President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities — a claim Tehran firmly denies.
Iranian officials have long criticized the IAEA, accusing it of leaking sensitive information to hostile nations. They allege the agency shared intelligence and the identities of nuclear scientists with Israel, aiding the precision of the attacks.
Russia also condemned the IAEA's role in the crisis, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stating that the watchdog’s data had been used to coordinate military strikes, severely damaging its credibility.
The Wall Street Journal reported that while the inspectors had remained in Tehran, they were barred from accessing nuclear sites during the hostilities. Their departure was attributed to safety concerns.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has emphasized the urgent need to restore inspections and dialogue with Iran to reestablish monitoring protocols.
