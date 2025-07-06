Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US drops billions of flies on Mexico, Texas

2025-07-06 07:27:10
(MENAFN) The US government is preparing to release billions of sterilized flies over southern Texas and Mexico in an effort to stop the spread of a deadly parasite, according to the Associated Press (AP). The campaign is intended to protect livestock, wildlife, and even pets from the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating maggot that targets living tissue.

Unlike typical flies that lay eggs in decaying matter, screwworm flies deposit their eggs in wounds or mucous membranes of live animals and humans. Once hatched, the larvae burrow into living flesh, causing severe infections that can be fatal if untreated. “A thousand-pound cow can die within two weeks,” said Michael Bailey, incoming president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

To control the infestation, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to breed male screwworm flies, sterilize them with radiation, and release them from aircraft. These sterile males will mate with wild females, producing no offspring and reducing the parasite population over time.

“This is a remarkably effective technology,” said Edwin Burgess, a University of Florida parasite expert, noting its potential for solving large-scale infestations.

The AP noted that this method is more environmentally friendly than chemical insecticides. The screwworm had previously been eradicated north of Panama, with sterile flies from a Panamanian facility helping to contain the pest for years. However, the parasite resurfaced in southern Mexico in late 2024.

In response, the USDA plans to build a $21 million screwworm fly production center in southern Mexico and an $8.5 million distribution facility in Texas. The Mexican site, currently used to breed sterile fruit flies, will be converted to produce sterile screwworms, and both locations are expected to be operational by the end of the year or early next summer.

