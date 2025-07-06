403
Myanmar Reports 94 Traffic Accidents in First Half of 2025
(MENAFN) In the first half of 2025, Myanmar’s Yangon-Mandalay highway witnessed 94 traffic accidents, resulting in 28 fatalities and 219 injuries, the highway traffic police force reported on Sunday.
While the number of accidents and deaths showed a decline from last year, the official emphasized that the current statistics reflect a significant improvement. In the same period of 2024, 99 accidents had occurred, claiming 52 lives.
According to the police, most of the crashes this year were attributed to excessive speeding.
The financial damage from these accidents has been estimated at over 400 million kyats (roughly 190,476 U.S. dollars).
In 2024, the highway saw 203 accidents, leading to 88 deaths and 360 injuries, the official added.
