Russia’s Progress MS-31 Successfully Berths at ISS

2025-07-06 07:22:18
(MENAFN) Russia's cargo spacecraft, Progress MS-31, has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS), according to a statement released Sunday by Roscosmos, the nation's state-run space agency.

The docking occurred at 00:25 Moscow time on Sunday (2125 GMT Saturday) at the Poisk mini-research module located on the Russian section of the ISS. The spacecraft is scheduled to stay in orbit for a duration of 167 days.

Launched on Thursday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, the Progress MS-31 delivered a vital cargo load totaling 2,625 kilograms to the ISS. This shipment includes 1,205 kilograms of dry supplies for the crew, 950 kilograms of fuel for station refueling, 420 kilograms of potable water, and 50 kilograms of nitrogen to replenish the ISS’s atmosphere.

Additionally, the spacecraft brought a variety of scientific equipment intended for research in multiple areas of space science.

