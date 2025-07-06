BBC prohibits ‘high-risk’ broadcasts following anti-Israeli calls

The BBC has announced a halt to live broadcasts and recordings of performances it deems "high risk," following public outrage over a controversial set by the punk-rap group Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival. During their appearance, the band led chants criticizing the Israeli military, prompting backlash from the public, politicians, and Jewish communities.The group’s frontman led the audience in chanting “Death, death to the IDF” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free,” with footage showing crowd participation and Palestinian flags being waved.In a statement issued Thursday, the BBC apologized for airing the performance, calling the content “offensive and deplorable,” and expressing particular regret to the Jewish community. The broadcaster admitted that Bob Vylan had been identified as a high-risk act before the event, along with six other performers, but was still allowed to perform under certain precautions. The BBC acknowledged mistakes in its compliance procedures and confirmed that the performance has been permanently removed from all BBC platforms.To prevent similar incidents, the BBC said it will now provide editorial oversight at major music events and introduce stricter guidelines for canceling livestreams when necessary.Meanwhile, police in Avon and Somerset have opened a criminal investigation, citing possible hate crime violations. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the broadcast, while UK media watchdog Ofcom stated the BBC must answer for its decision.The Israeli Embassy in London described the incident as promoting “ethnic cleansing.” In response to the controversy, US authorities revoked the visas of Bob Vylan members, citing national security concerns, and the group was dropped by its agency, United Talent.The incident comes amid heightened tensions and increasing pro-Palestinian demonstrations worldwide, as well as a rise in antisemitic incidents. Since Israel's military operation in Gaza began in 2023—triggered by a Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 200 hostages—over 56,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed.

